Patrick Mahomes' brother facing sexual battery charges

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery.

The younger Mahomes, 22, was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe, Kan., Wednesday morning on a $100,000 bond, according to online records. He is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday.

Police in Overland Park, Kan., told Kansas City's KCTV5 that the arrest stemmed from a woman's accusation in February.

TMZ Sports posted a video Wednesday that appears to show Mahomes kissing a woman with his hands around her neck. The 40-year-old woman, who owns a restaurant in Overland Park, alleges that Mahomes also shoved a member of her restaurant's wait staff in a separate incident.

Brandon Davies, an attorney for Mahomes, denied the allegations when they surfaced in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," Davies said in a statement. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."