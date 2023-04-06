Milwaukee, Denver wrap up No. 1 seeds in NBA playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front of Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-92. (Morry Gash/AP Photo) Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front of Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-92. (Morry Gash/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS