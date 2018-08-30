

The Associated Press





EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State University says the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal.

Athletic director Bill Beekman says the university "co-operated fully with the inquiry" and welcomes the NCAA's conclusion. The school says it got a letter this week from the NCAA's vice-president for enforcement, Jonathan Duncan.

Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region.

Separately, the university says the NCAA found no violations in how the football and basketball teams responded to assault allegations against players.

Beekman's statement was released Thursday, the same day former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages appeared in court . She's charged with lying to investigators about complaints about Nassar. Her attorney says she'll fight the charges.