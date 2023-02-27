Messi wins FIFA's best men's player award again

Lionel Messi receives the Best FIFA Men's player award from FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a ceremony in Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Lionel Messi receives the Best FIFA Men's player award from FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a ceremony in Paris, France, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

