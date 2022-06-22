Juri Vips, Red Bull Racing junior driver, suspended after using racist slur

Juri Vips, Red Bull Racing junior driver, suspended after using racist slur

Juri Vips, junior driver for Red Bull Racing, pictured here in this undated photo. (Lars Baron/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images/CNN) Juri Vips, junior driver for Red Bull Racing, pictured here in this undated photo. (Lars Baron/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS