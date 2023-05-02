Jim Furyk appointed Presidents Cup for 2024 matches in Canada

U.S. team captain Jim Furyk, right, stands alongside vice-captain Zach Johnson on the driving range at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Furyk has been named U.S. captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo, File) U.S. team captain Jim Furyk, right, stands alongside vice-captain Zach Johnson on the driving range at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Furyk has been named U.S. captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo, File)

