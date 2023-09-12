Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend's vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
Porter, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation charges in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn't stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood.
The NBA star, who had been in police custody since his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday, was released after posting bail, which was set at US$75,000 cash or US$100,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick.
"This is a serious domestic violence case," Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said in court.
According to Curzer, Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.
Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio, with their regular season tipping off about two weeks later.
A message seeking comment was left with Porter's lawyer.
In a statement Monday, the Rockets said: "We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time."
According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, causing an inches-long gash above the right eye, bruising and substantial pain to her face.
Gondrezick, 26, said Porter also wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her, causing her to have difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and loss of motion to her left arm.
Hospital testing showed that Gondrezick sustained a fracture to one of the vertebrae in her neck, the criminal complaint said.
Porter and Gondrezick started dating in February 2022, according to an anniversary message she posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Gondrezick, the fourth pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, played one season for the Indiana Fever and is currently a free agent. She is also an actress and model.
A message was left with Gondrezick's management company.
Porter has played four seasons in the NBA -- a tenure marked by on-court prowess and off-court problems.
Last year, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, earning a lucrative four-year extension with Houston, where he had landed after wearing out his welcome in Cleveland.
In November 2020, while playing for the Cavaliers, Porter was arrested after police said they found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car after a single-vehicle crash. Porter claimed he didn't know the gun was there, and his charges were eventually dismissed.
Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick from the University of Southern California, was traded from Cleveland to Houston a few months later after he reportedly blew up at the Cavaliers' general manager after finding out that his locker had been moved to make room for a newly acquired player.
In April 2021, the NBA fined Porter US$50,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 health and safety rules by visiting a Miami strip club. In January 2022, the Rockets suspended Porter for a game after then-coach Stephen Silas said the player had a "spirited debate" and "lost his temper" at halftime.
------
Associated Press writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Trans Mountain says 'worst-case' could see pipeline completion delayed to end of 2024
The Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it may not complete the project before December 2024 if a regulator does not approve its request for a route deviation.
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using 'sleight-of-hand' techniques.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
Politics
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Turmeric might help treat your indigestion, study shows
The study, published Monday in the medical journal BMJ, compared how more than 150 people with dyspepsia, or indigestion, responded to either the drug omeprazole, turmeric — which contains the compound curcumin — or a combination of the two.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
Sci-Tech
-
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple's new iPhone 15 generation gets faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
Entertainment
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.