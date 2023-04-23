Gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are married

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are now married. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/FILE) Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are now married. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/FILE)

