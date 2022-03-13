Gushue's Wild Card One team beats Alberta's Kevin Koe to win the Brier

Team Wild Card One skip Brad Gushue celebrates his win after defeating Team Alberta during finals action at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Sunday, March 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Team Wild Card One skip Brad Gushue celebrates his win after defeating Team Alberta during finals action at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Sunday, March 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE SPORTS NEWS