

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Randal Grichuk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit back-to-back homers to set a new franchise record, and the Toronto Blue Jays opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-3 win on Friday night.

Grichuk and Guerrero connected off Wade LeBlanc (6-7) in the third inning, marking the 12th time this season that Toronto has hit home runs in consecutive at bats -- and the third time this week.

The Blue Jays had tied the previous franchise-high 11, a record originally set in 1999, in a win against Texas on Tuesday. They also went deep in back-to-back at bats against the Rangers Monday night.

Derek Fisher and Danny Jansen both went deep to add to Friday's home run tally and Brandon Drury tacked on an RBI for Toronto (52-73).

Jacob Waguespack (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The rookie right-hander was applauded by the crowd of 20,844 when he exited the game after giving up a one-out single to Omar Navarez in the sixth.