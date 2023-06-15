Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

Rickie Fowler hit from the barranca on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Rickie Fowler hit from the barranca on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS