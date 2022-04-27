Former Toronto FC goalkeeper Freddy Hall dies in Bermuda car crash

Freddy Hall is shown in action for Toronto FC in a 0-0 tie with Montreal in MLS play on Oct. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto FC, Paul Giamou Freddy Hall is shown in action for Toronto FC in a 0-0 tie with Montreal in MLS play on Oct. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto FC, Paul Giamou

MORE SPORTS NEWS