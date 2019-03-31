'Financially unsustainable': Canadian Women's Hockey League folds
Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) battles with United States forward Monique Lamoureux-Morando (7) as Canada goaltender Genevieve Lacasse, centre, had her helmet taken off during third period women's olympic hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday, February 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 11:05AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Canadian Women's Hockey League is no more.
The CWHL's board of directors have decided to discontinue operations May 1 of this year, the league has announced.
"Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable," the league said in a statement.
The news comes a week after the 12th edition of the Clarkson Cup, and despite putting in placement new management led by former Canadian women's star Jayna Hefford, and a new board last summer and fall.
The CWHL was founded in 2007 with a mandate to grow women's hockey. It had six clubs throughout North America and China.
A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch last week's championship game.