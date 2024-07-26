Paris dazzles with a rainy Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine River

Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
On-and-off showers did not seem to hamper the enthusiasm of the athletes. Some held umbrellas as they rode boats down the river in a showcase of the city's resilience as authorities investigated suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's high-speed rail network.
With the ambitious ceremony, the stakes for France were immense. Dozens of heads of state and government were in town, and the world was watching as Paris turned itself into a giant open-air theater. Along the Seine, iconic monuments became stages for dancers, singers and other artists.
That included the Louvre museum, near where French judo champ Teddy Riner and three-time Olympic champion runner Marie-Jose Perec lit the Olympic cauldron, which was attached to a giant balloon that floated into the night -- an homage to early French pioneers of manned flight.
"We survived the rain, but it didn't spoil any of our fun," USA beach volleyball player Kelly Cheng said. "This was one of the most magical nights of our lives."
Spectators watch the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Thibault Camus / AP Photo)
Despite the weather, crowds crammed the Seine's banks and bridges and watched from balconies, "oohing" and "aahing" as Olympic teams paraded in boats down the waterway that got increasingly choppy as the weather worsened.
Many of the hundreds of thousands of spectators huddled under umbrellas, plastic ponchos or jackets as the rain intensified, others danced and sang, and some dashed from their seats for shelter.
"The rain can't stop us," said U.S. basketball star LeBron James, sporting a plastic poncho along with the other American flag bearer, tennis player Coco Gauff.
The weather made for some bizarre scenes at the show combining prerecorded and live performances: a stiff upper-lipped pianist played on even as small puddles formed on his grand piano. A breakdancer flipped her moves on the sheen of a rain-drenched platform. Some athletes in Bermuda-style colorful shirts looked dressed for the beach, not a deluge.
As global audiences tuned in, Paris put its best foot forward -- quite literally, with a spectacular Olympic launch that lifted spirits and joyous French cancan dancers early on. A humorous short film featured soccer icon Zinedine Zidane. Plumes of French blue, white and red smoke followed.
Lady Gaga sang in French in a prerecorded bit, with dancers shaking pink plumed pompoms, injecting a cabaret feel. On the Eiffel Tower, Dion closed the show with her first live performance since the French-Canadian singer was diagnosed stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, at the end of 2022.
More than three hours into the show, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open. In a gaffe before that, the five-ring Olympic flag was raised upside down at the Trocadero across from the Eiffel Tower.
In some memorable moments, French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, the most listened-to French-speaking artist in the world, emerged from a pyrotechnic display in an all-gold out to sing her hit "Djadja" accompanied by a Republican guard band of the French army.
Spectators wait for the start of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Thibault Camus / AP Photo)
The ceremony celebrated women, including 10 golden statues of female pioneers that rose from giant pedestals along the river. Among them was Olympe de Gouges, who drafted the Declaration of the Rights of Women and the Female Citizen in 1791 during the French Revolution. She campaigned for the abolition of slavery and was guillotined in 1793.
The Paris Games aim to be the first with equal numbers of men and women competing.
The sprawling event gave organizers bigger crowds to transport, organize and safeguard than previous Olympic ceremonies in stadiums.
Thousands of athletes on 85 boats started the six-kilometre (nearly four-mile) parade on the Seine by breaking through curtains of water cascading down from Austerlitz Bridge. The jetting waters were a wink at the fountains of Versailles Palace, the venue for Olympic equestrian competitions.
Per Olympic protocol, the first boat carried athletes from Greece, birthplace of the ancient Games. It was followed by the Olympic team of refugee athletes and then, the other nations in French alphabetical order.
Some spectators who followed organizers' advice to arrive well ahead of time along the ceremony route fumed over long waits to get to their seats.
"Paris has been great, anything to do with the Olympics and dissemination of information has been horrible," said Tony Gawne, a 54-year-old Texan who turned up six hours in advance with his wife.
"When you spend US$6,000 on two tickets, well, that's a little frustrating," he said.
But Paris had plenty of aces up its sleeve. The Eiffel Tower, its head visible below the clouds, Notre Dame Cathedral -- restored from the ashes of its 2019 fire -- the Louvre Museum and other iconic monuments starred in the opening ceremony. Award-winning theater director Thomas Jolly, the show's creative mind, was using the signature Paris cityscape of zinc-gray rooftops as the playground for his imagination.
Spectators applaud athletes during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Thomas Samson / Pool Photo via AP)
His task: Tell the story of France, its people, their history and essence in a way that leaves an indelible imprint on Olympic audiences. Refresh the image and self-confidence of the French capital that was repeatedly struck by deadly extremist attacks in 2015. Capture how Paris is also aiming to reboot the Olympics, with Summer Games it has worked to make more appealing and sustainable.
It was a big ask. So Paris went big, very big. That goes for the security, too. Large fenced-off stretches of central Paris were locked down to those without passes and the skies during the ceremony were a no-fly zone for 150 kilometres (93 miles) around.
During the athletes' waterborne adventure, they passed historic landmarks that have been temporarily transformed into arenas for Olympic sports.
Concorde Plaza, where French revolutionaries guillotined King Louis XVI and other royals, now hosting skateboarding and other sports. The golden-domed resting place of Napoleon Bonaparte, the backdrop for Olympic archery, and the Eiffel Tower, which donated chunks of iron that have been inlaid in the gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals. They'll be won in the 32 sports' 329 medal events.
Paris' aim, said Estanguet, is "to show to the whole world and to all of the French that in this country, we're capable of exceptional things."
AP journalists Jerome Pugmire, Hanna Arhirova, Tales Azzoni, Jocelyn Noveck, Debora Rey and Kristie Rieken and contributed from Paris.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
The Crown dishonourably breached the Robinson Treaties and must negotiate a settlement with First Nations within six months, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former U.S. president Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
Comedian Jon Stewart and troops sickened by uranium ended a meeting Friday at the Department of Veterans Affairs angry that once again they have been told they will have to wait to see whether the VA will connect their illnesses to the toxic base where they were deployed shortly after 9/11.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
A complaint was filed against Canada at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, alleging the Canadian women's team had used a drone to watch a rival country's training session.
John Herdman says he will co-operate with a Canada Soccer review into what CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue called what appears to be 'a systemic ethical shortcoming' within the organization in the wake of a mushrooming spying scandal involving the Canadian women's team at the Paris Olympics.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
As the Olympics celebrate reaching gender parity among athletes for the first time in the Games’ history, Canadian leaders in women’s sport are pushing for further progress.
A man is dead after being struck by a train in Surrey Friday morning, according to local Mounties.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Three people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.
A fire in an East Village seniors tower was caused by cooking oil that ignited, and then exploded, the fire department said Friday in a media statement.
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be spared.
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.
Environment and Climate Canada (ECCC) is cautioning residents that conditions for a tornado are favourable in parts of Ontario.
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
The deaths of two women on the Grand River has some questioning the lack of warning signs near a dangerous drop in Kitchener.
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle and his employer are facing charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 11.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
A 21-year-old northern Ontario resident is facing several charges – including impaired driving – after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing last week.
Darlene Zaifman-Guslits was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poilievre at the London Jewish Community Centre.
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford more than four years ago.
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.
Essex County OPP have reopened Old Tecumseh Road, near Puce Road, after a train derailment.
The Windsor Spitfires have confirmed to CTV News that former head coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS.
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
Like the objects in a car’s side mirror, this father and son are closer than they appear, thanks to one specific car.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
