An eighth NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The league announced Tuesday that a third player from the Colorado Avalanche has the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The league says the player is in self-isolation and has not had close contact with teammates or Colorado staff members.

The five other NHL players who tested positive all play for the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators met the Sharks in San Jose, Calif., on March 7 despite a recommendation from officials in Santa Clara County against holding large public gatherings due to the spreading coronavirus. The Avalanche played at SAP Center the following night.

The NHL suspended its season March 12, and NHL players have been advised by the league to self-quarantine since March 13. That directive is currently in effect until April 15.

Newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox

