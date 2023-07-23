Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue

Serbia's Novak Djokovic after losing a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Serbia's Novak Djokovic after losing a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

MORE SPORTS NEWS