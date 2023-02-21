Defending champion Kerri Einarson sprints into Tournament of Hearts playoffs

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson delivers a rock while playing Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson delivers a rock while playing Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS