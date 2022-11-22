Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Holder France faces Australia; Ochoa heroics; Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina

Another day of World Cup 2022 action returns as the Group Stage continues on Tuesday.

Previously on Monday, England hammered Iran 6-2, Netherlands edged Senegal late 2-0, while Wales and the U.S. played out a 1-1 draw.

More stunning results then made headlines on Day 3. Here is everything you need to know about what went down in Qatar.

FRANCE VS. AUSTRALIA

Defending champion France open its campaign against Australia, a clash in which Les Bleus will be heavily favoured.

Questions do surround the French team with Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku all missing out on this tournament due to injury.

However, immediately after the first whistle, Australia showed it was ready to attack and scored within the first 10 minutes on a counter through Craig Goodwin. France defender Lucas Hernandez was forced off injured in the process.

The holders then ramped up the pressure and Theo Hernandez, who replaced his injured brother, sent a cross into the box and Adrien Rabiot made things 1-1 before Olivier Giroux added a second before half-time.

France starting XI: Hugo Lloris (c), Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

Australia starting XI: Matthew Ryan (c), Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Craig Goodwin, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.

MEXICO VS. POLAND

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski had a 58th-minute penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa but Mexico was the better side in a 0-0 draw.

Both sides will feel this was an opportunity missed after Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day and the group now sits wide open with the Saudis on top with two matches to play.

DENMARK VS. TUNISIA

Denmark and Tunisia played out a pulsating 0-0 draw at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Tunisia fans created an unbelievable atmosphere to make it seem like a home match for their side and the players put in an inspired performance. Issam Jebali found the back of the net in the 23rd minute but it was ruled offside. Jabeli was brilliantly denied by Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 42nd minute as well.

The Danes had a few chances themselves, substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post with a header while Christian Eriksen had a shot heading for the top corner denied by Tunisia keeper Aymen Dahmen.

ARGENTINA VS. SAUDI ARABIA

Salem Al-Dawsari's imperious strike in the 53rd minute capped off 15 minutes of bedlam to start the second half before Saudi held on impressively for the first major upset of the tournament against Argentina.

Saudi played an inspired second half after Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 10th minute. Saleh Al-Shehri scored with a clever left-footed strike in the 48th minute to tie the match.

Entering the tournament with a 36-match unbeaten streak and as one of the tournament favourites, this is a result that will send shockwaves throughout the soccer world and makes a Group C that includes Poland and Mexico wide open.

LOOKING AHEAD

Day 4 is what we've all been waiting for as Canada plays its first men's World Cup fixture in 36 years. CTV/TSN will have a special three-hour preview beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Morocco vs. Croatia at 4:45 a.m. on TSN.

Germany vs. Japan at 7:45 a.m. on TSN.

Spain vs. Costa Rica at 10:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4.

Canada vs. Belgium at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN.

Watch the matches live on CTV and TSN.