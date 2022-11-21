Day 2 at World Cup 2022: Wales frustrate U.S.; Netherlands stun Senegal; England win big

Another day of World Cup 2022 action returned as the Group Stage continued on Monday.

A day earlier, the tournament kicked off with a visually dazzling opening ceremony featuring American actor Morgan Freeman, various world leaders and BTS’ Jung Kook, as well as the first game. There are still four weeks of soccer action to come.

Here is everything you need to know from Day Two in Qatar.

WALES FRUSTRATE U.S.

The third and final game of Day Two saw the United States and Wales draw 1-1.

It was a thrilling 90 minutes with tensions flaring on the pitch and yellow cards flying as a result but this match was a tale of two halves.

The Americans were the feistiest of the two and eventually broke the deadlock through Tim Weah but Wales then ramped up the pressure in the second half.

Then with less than 10 minutes to go, captain Gareth Bale turned things 1-1 with a penalty kick to see things end in a draw.

Looking at Group B, England sit at the top with three points, the U.S. and Wales each have one and Iran are at the bottom with zero.

NETHERLANDS STUN SENEGAL LATE

The second game of Day Two saw Group A action return with the Netherlands beating Senegal 2-0.

Senegal were without star man Sadio Mane as the forward was forced to drop out of the World Cup due to injury.

The match was an energetic contest and both sides had chances to break the deadlock but neither truly had their scoring boots on.

Senegal’s Boulaye Dia, meanwhile, had one of the best attempts in the game but saw it saved by goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

It was not until the 84th minute that Cody Gakpo rose to the occasion for 1-0 before Davy Klaassen scored a second deep into stoppage time.

At the start of Group A action Sunday, Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 to kick off the tournament and history was made.

It was the first time the first goal of a World Cup was scored on a penalty kick, while Qatar became the first-ever host nation to lose the opener.

Looking at the group, the Netherlands and Ecuador are at the top with three points while Senegal and Qatar have zero.

ENGLAND THRASH IRAN

Group B action started Monday with Euro 2020 finalists England beating Iran 6-2.

The game got off to a slow start when Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand required medical attention after a clash of heads. After he was forced off through injury, England ran rampant.

Teenager Jude Bellingham opened the scoring and ran the show with Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish joining in on the goal-scoring action. Arsenal forward Saka scored twice.

Iran, meanwhile, ended any clean sheet hopes for the Three Lions when Mehdi Taremi pulled two back in the second half, including one from the penalty spot.

Looking at Group B, England sit at the top with three points, the U.S. and Wales each have one and Iran are at the bottom with zero.

LOOKING AHEAD

The action continues on Tuesday with four games scheduled.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST

Denmark vs. Tunisia at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST

Mexico vs. Poland at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST

France vs Australia at at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST

