Cricket South Africa orders team to take knee at World Cup

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, third left, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss West Indies' Evin Lewis during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai, on Oct. 26, 2021. (Kamran Jebreili / AP) South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, third left, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss West Indies' Evin Lewis during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai, on Oct. 26, 2021. (Kamran Jebreili / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS