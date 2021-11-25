CFL says 95 per cent of players will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1

New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

MORE SPORTS NEWS