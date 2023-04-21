Canadian women win third straight game at CONCACAF Under-20 Championship qualifier

Dominican Republic -

Captain Florianne Jourde and substitute Kayla Briggs each scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Cuba on Thursday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship Qualifying tournament.

The victory moved Canada (3-0-0) above El Salvador (3-0-0) atop the Group A standings on goal difference (plus-31 compared to plus-13). The two teams meet Saturday to decide the group winner -- and who moves on to the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship.

A draw on the weekend will be enough for Canada to advance. The Canadians have yet to concede a goal at the qualifier.

The 32 teams at the qualifying event have been split into six groups for round-robin play. The group winners move on to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship May 24 to June 3 in the Dominican Republic, joining the pre-qualified U.S. and Mexico.

The Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Panama and Puerto Rico have already qualified.

The top three teams at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at next year's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Canada opened Group A play at the qualifying event with a 15-0 win over Martinique before downing St. Vincent and the Grenadines 12-0.

Jourde opened the scoring against Cuba (1-2-0) in the 12th minute Thursday, taking a pass from Ella McBride before turning a defender around and slotting a low shot home. Jourde, an 18-year-old from Montreal, made it 2-0 in the 44th minute and appeared to have her hat trick a minute later only to see the offside flag go up.

Briggs made it 3-0 in the 67th minute, outmuscling a defender to get to a long ball before sending a low shot into the corner of the goal. She collected her second goal in the 81st, getting a foot to a Jeneva Hernandez Gray shot to redirect into the goal.

Faith Fenwick got the shutout.

Canada has qualified for eight of the 10 previous FIFA U-20 Women's World Cups, finishing runner-up to the U.S. in 2002 when Canada hosted the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023