Canadian tennis star Andreescu says she's physically and mentally ready to return
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 10:36PM EST
Bianca Andreescu of Canada returns to Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during their Fed Cup tennis match in Montreal on April 21, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada's Bianca Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months.
The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., met with reporters in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.
Andreescu says she trusts her capabilities and is in a really good place right now.
She hasn't played a competitive match since injuring her left knee at the 2019 WTA Finals, a couple months after winning the US Open.
Andreescu finally provided specifics on that injury during a 20-minute availability with reporters, saying she suffered a torn meniscus.
The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic.