Canada's Bianca Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., met with reporters in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

Andreescu says she trusts her capabilities and is in a really good place right now.

She hasn't played a competitive match since injuring her left knee at the 2019 WTA Finals, a couple months after winning the US Open.

Andreescu finally provided specifics on that injury during a 20-minute availability with reporters, saying she suffered a torn meniscus.

The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic.