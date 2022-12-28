Canadian sprint star De Grasse has moved to Orlando to work with Irish coach Coghlan

Canada's Andre De Grasse smiles after racing to a gold medal in the Men's 200m final during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn  Canada's Andre De Grasse smiles after racing to a gold medal in the Men's 200m final during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn 

MORE SPORTS NEWS