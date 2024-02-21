Sports

    • Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN

    Canada's national women's soccer team captain Christine Sinclair walks off the field to the locker room with her teammates before playing a friendly against Australia in her final international soccer match, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Canada's national women's soccer team captain Christine Sinclair walks off the field to the locker room with her teammates before playing a friendly against Australia in her final international soccer match, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA) – the union representing players on the women's senior national team – against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.

    The statement of claim, filed in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto on Feb. 20, outlines the union's arguments for the current and former board members' alleged negligence.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News