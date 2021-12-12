Canadian junior men's hockey team caps selection camp with 7-2 win over U Sports

CALGARY -

William Dufour, Carson Lambos and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist for Canada's junior men's hockey team in a 7-2 exhibition win over a university team Sunday in Calgary.

The second of two games against the U Sports side was the last chance for players to earn a spot on the Canadian team headed for the world under-20 championship later this month in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Canada's 25-player roster was to be announced Sunday evening.

Luke Evangelista, Owen Zellweger, Ryan Tverberg and Elliot Desnoyers also scored for Canada.

Connor Bedard had two assists for five points in the two exhibition games.

Brett Brochu stopped 18-of-20 shots in Canada's net for the win.

Sebastian Cossa and Dylan Garand split duties in U Sports' net.

Cossa allowed four goals on 22 shots before giving way to Garand, who turned away 22 of 25 pucks.

Tyson Helgeson and Jake Gricius scored for U Sports.

Cossa, Brochu and Garand were the only goaltenders invited to selection camp and had thus secured their berths on the Canadian team.

Thirty-five players were invited to the four-day camp, but defenceman Jack Thompson of the Sudbury Wolves was disinvited because of COVID-19 protocols.

University of Michigan forward Kent Johnson also didn't report because of COVID-19 issues, but Hockey Canada senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond said Thursday that Johnson would be on Canada's team.

Salmond expected Johnson to join the team during its preparations in Banff this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.