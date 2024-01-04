Canadian champion ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen accused of sexual assault: report

USA Today has reported that Canadian ice dance champion Nikolaj Sorensen is under investigation by Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner for an alleged sexual assault in 2012.

Sorensen, who competed for his home country of Denmark until switching to Canada in 2018, is scheduled to compete at the Canadian championship Jan. 8-14 in Calgary.

Sorensen and Laurence Fournier Beaudry, based in Montreal, are the reigning national ice dance champions and placed ninth in the 2022 Olympic Games.

Citing a obtained report made to both OSIC and the U.S. Centre for SafeSport, USA Today said an American figure skating coach and former skater made the complaint about the alleged assault that happened in Hartford, Conn.

The allegation has not been tested in court.

"We are aware of the USA Today article that has just come out, but because this is an active case within OSIC, we cannot comment and our athletes will not be commenting as well," Skate Canada director of communications Karine Bedard said Thursday.

Skate Canada said later in a statement all complaints for misconduct go through OSIC "to ensure an independent review, investigation and disposition."

"As a program signatory, Skate Canada complies with any directives of Abuse-Free Sport and its agents, including the director of sanctions and outcomes."

Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner was established in June 2022 as an independent body to handle complaints and reports of abuse and maltreatment in sports.

All nationally-funded sport bodies were required to become signatories.

"In order to protect the integrity of the investigative process and its outcome, the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner operates under confidentiality parameters and does not comment on ongoing matters," a Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada spokesperson said in a statement.

"While individuals involved in these matters are also required to adhere to Abuse-Free Sport’s confidentiality policy, it's application is limited to information that is received, collected, or generated in the context of the Abuse-Free Sport complaint management process."