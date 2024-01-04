Canadian champion ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen accused of sexual assault: report
USA Today has reported that Canadian ice dance champion Nikolaj Sorensen is under investigation by Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner for an alleged sexual assault in 2012.
Sorensen, who competed for his home country of Denmark until switching to Canada in 2018, is scheduled to compete at the Canadian championship Jan. 8-14 in Calgary.
Sorensen and Laurence Fournier Beaudry, based in Montreal, are the reigning national ice dance champions and placed ninth in the 2022 Olympic Games.
Citing a obtained report made to both OSIC and the U.S. Centre for SafeSport, USA Today said an American figure skating coach and former skater made the complaint about the alleged assault that happened in Hartford, Conn.
The allegation has not been tested in court.
"We are aware of the USA Today article that has just come out, but because this is an active case within OSIC, we cannot comment and our athletes will not be commenting as well," Skate Canada director of communications Karine Bedard said Thursday.
Skate Canada said later in a statement all complaints for misconduct go through OSIC "to ensure an independent review, investigation and disposition."
"As a program signatory, Skate Canada complies with any directives of Abuse-Free Sport and its agents, including the director of sanctions and outcomes."
Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner was established in June 2022 as an independent body to handle complaints and reports of abuse and maltreatment in sports.
All nationally-funded sport bodies were required to become signatories.
"In order to protect the integrity of the investigative process and its outcome, the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner operates under confidentiality parameters and does not comment on ongoing matters," a Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada spokesperson said in a statement.
"While individuals involved in these matters are also required to adhere to Abuse-Free Sport’s confidentiality policy, it's application is limited to information that is received, collected, or generated in the context of the Abuse-Free Sport complaint management process."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here’s what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.
Politics
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
Health
-
Twins born 40 minutes apart have birthdays in different years
A New Jersey family has welcomed twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
-
N.S. emergency rooms overwhelmed as patients turn up ill
Steady flu and COVID cases in Nova Scotia are leading to overwhelmed emergency rooms.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots
Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.
Entertainment
-
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
-
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
-
Britney Spears shoots down album rumours, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'
Britney Spears is shooting down rumours of a new album, vowing to 'never return to the music industry.'