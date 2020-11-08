Several Canadian-based athletes took to social media over the weekend to weigh in on Joe Biden winning the presidency in the United States.

Biden was declared the victor Saturday after wins in Pennsylvania and Nevada gave him the required number of electoral college votes. Kamala Harris became the first woman and first person of colour to be elected U.S. vice-president.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who encouraged citizens in his native Philadelphia to go to the polls, tweeted, "YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!!"

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler also chimed in on Twitter, saying that he hopes Biden "doesn't forget who voted him into the White House." He also expressed happiness that his daughter can see a woman as vice-president.

"For the first time in a while, I'm hopeful," Wheeler said in the post.

His former teammate Jacob Trouba, now with the New York Rangers, also voiced optimism via social media.

"Character matters. Excited for our future. .46." Trouba tweeted.

Former Canadian soccer goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc posted a photo of herself meeting Biden alongside teammates Kadeisha Buchanan and Rhian Wilkinson at the final of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver.

"I knew when I met you ... that you were an advocate for women," LeBlanc tweeted. "Can't wait to see what you & Kamala do in the next 4yrs."

LeBlanc also praised Biden for focusing his Saturday-night victory speech on "history, hope & believing in something greater than yourself."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2020.