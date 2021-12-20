Canada-U.S. women's hockey game cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) shoots the game winning goal during the overtime period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -
An exhibition game between the Canadian and American women's hockey teams has been cancelled.
USA Hockey said in a statement Monday the contest scheduled for the evening is off because of COVID-19 concerns.
Canada and the U.S. have been taking part in a nine-game Rivalry Series ahead of the Beijing Olympics.
The Canadians beat the Americans 3-2 in overtime Saturday in St. Louis, Mo. Canada also downed the U.S. 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.
The teams are scheduled to meet for two more games in the cross-border series -- Jan. 3 in Edmonton and Jan. 6 in Red Deer, Alta.
The 2022 Winter Games open Feb. 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.