Canada-U.S. women's hockey game cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -

An exhibition game between the Canadian and American women's hockey teams has been cancelled.

USA Hockey said in a statement Monday the contest scheduled for the evening is off because of COVID-19 concerns.

Canada and the U.S. have been taking part in a nine-game Rivalry Series ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

The Canadians beat the Americans 3-2 in overtime Saturday in St. Louis, Mo. Canada also downed the U.S. 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.

The teams are scheduled to meet for two more games in the cross-border series -- Jan. 3 in Edmonton and Jan. 6 in Red Deer, Alta.

The 2022 Winter Games open Feb. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.