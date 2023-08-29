Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino both out of U.S. Open's first round

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Fernandez and Canada's Rebecca Marino are both out of the U.S. Open's first round. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Fernandez and Canada's Rebecca Marino are both out of the U.S. Open's first round. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS