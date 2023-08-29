Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino both out of U.S. Open's first round

NEW YORK -

There are no Canadians left in the singles tournaments at the U.S. Open.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was bounced from the Grand Slam tournament after a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 loss to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino then lost to Romania's Patricia Tig 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1) hours later.

They were the last two Canadians playing in the singles brackets after Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime were eliminated from the men's tournament on Monday.

Fernandez, a finalist at the Grand Slam in 2022, was up 4-3 in the decisive third set after scoring a break in the seventh game.

But Alexandrova got that break right back to tie the set 4-4, and, after a hold, picked up her eighth break to win the match in just over three hours.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 67th in the world, saw her record this season drop to 24-19.

Marino had eight aces to Tig's two, but won only 36 receiving points to her opponent's 42.

She is now 17-21 this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.