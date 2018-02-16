Canada's Kevin Koe holds off South Korea to remain undefeated at Pyeongchang
Canada's skip Kevin Koe throws the stone during a men's curling match against Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 9:07AM EST
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Kevin Koe scored three in the third end and held on to beat South Korea 7-6 on Friday at the Winter Games.
The victory improves Koe's Calgary-based rink to 4-0 and atop the men's round-robin standings.
The Canadians had a deuce in the seventh end, but gave up a deuce of their own in the ninth. Korea stole a single in the 10th end but it wasn't enough.
Second Brent Laing led Canada by shooting 95 per cent. Koe finished at 67 per cent.
Skip Chang-Min Kim led Korea (0-4) by shooting 95 per cent.
The Canadians return to the ice on Saturday with a draw against Sweden, which is also undefeated at 4-0.