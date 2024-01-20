Sports

    • Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt wins World Cup silver in men's moguls

    Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt, left, celebrates silver alongside Sweden's Filip Gravenfors, right, who took bronze and Walter Wallberg, centre, who captured gold in the men's freestyle ski world cup moguls at Val Saint-Come, Que., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt, left, celebrates silver alongside Sweden's Filip Gravenfors, right, who took bronze and Walter Wallberg, centre, who captured gold in the men's freestyle ski world cup moguls at Val Saint-Come, Que., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    VAL ST. COME -

    Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup.

    Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.92).

    Sweden's Filip Gravenfors (77.70) took bronze. Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., was 13th.

    Jakara Anthony (82.01) of Australia took gold in the women's competition. American Jaelin Kauf (74.87) won silver ahead of Japan's Hinako Tomitaka (74.19).

    Berkley Brown of Aurora, Ont., was the top Canadian in eighth place.

