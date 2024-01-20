Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt wins World Cup silver in men's moguls

VAL ST. COME -

Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup.

Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.92).

Sweden's Filip Gravenfors (77.70) took bronze. Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., was 13th.

Jakara Anthony (82.01) of Australia took gold in the women's competition. American Jaelin Kauf (74.87) won silver ahead of Japan's Hinako Tomitaka (74.19).

Berkley Brown of Aurora, Ont., was the top Canadian in eighth place.