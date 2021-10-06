Kamna Mirchandan will captain Canada at the ICC 2022 Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier later this month in Mexico.

The tournament, which also features Argentina, Brazil and the U.S., will take place Oct. 18 to 25 in a double round-robin event to decide the one qualifier to advance to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in 2022. The top two countries from that event will book their ticket to the 2023 ICC T20 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

Canada opens Oct. 18 against Argentina before facing the U.S. on Oct. 19 and Brazil on Oct. 21. The Canadians will then meet Argentina on Oct. 22, the U.S. on Oct. 24 and Brazil on Oct. 25.

The Canadian batting lineup will be led by Miryam Khokhar, named MVP at the Canadian National Women's Championships in King City, Ont., in August. Khokhar scored 191 runs from just four innings.

Saniyah Zia, who claimed six wickets in her four National Championship matches, will spearhead the Canadian bowling attack with support from Sonali Vig and Mukhwinder Gill.

The list of Candian players:

Kamna Mirchandani (capt.)

Divya Saxena (vice-capt.)

Hala Azmat

Mukhwinder Gill

Kate Gray

Mahrukh Imtiaz

Krima Kapadia

Miryam Khokhar

Jasmina Oldham

Achini Perera

Hiba Shamshad

Sonali Vig

Sana Zafar

Saniyah Zia

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021