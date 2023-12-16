Sports

    • Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout

    Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin scores on American goaltender Nicole Hensley during the shootout at the Canada USA Rivalry Series game in Sarnia, Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin scores on American goaltender Nicole Hensley during the shootout at the Canada USA Rivalry Series game in Sarnia, Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
    SARNIA, Ont. -

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

    The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period.

    Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella Shelton scored to tie the game at 12:39.

    In overtime, Abbey Murphy of the U.S. (unsportsmanlike conduct) and Poulin (roughing) were both sent off for minor penalties as both teams pushed for the winner.

    Canada outshot the U.S. 26-24, and went 0-for-5 on the power play. The U.S. went 0-for-2 on the power play.

    The U.S. won the first game of the series 3-1, took the second 5-2 and won the third, played on Thursday, 3-2.

    Game 5 in the Rivalry Series is set for Wednesday in Saskatoon, Sask.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News