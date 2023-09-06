Canada beats Slovenia 100-89 in quarterfinals at FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -

Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points in Canada's 100-89 win over Slovenia today at the Manila Mall of Asia Arena.

Canada will next play Serbia on Friday morning. Germany will take on the United States in the other semifinal.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

This will be Canada's best-ever result at this competition. Canada finished sixth in 1978 and 1982.

Canada qualified for the Paris Olympics last weekend with a three-point victory over Spain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.