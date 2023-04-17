Bucks' Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

MORE SPORTS NEWS