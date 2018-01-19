Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay smiles on the bench in Toronto in 2003. Former Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 8:29PM EST
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.
The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash. A witness told investigators Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (90 and 150 metres) before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.
The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.