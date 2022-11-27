Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

MALAGA, Spain -

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

Shapovalov had dropped both his singles matches this week and needed treatment on his back during a three-set loss Saturday in the semifinals to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego that lasted 3 hours, 15 minutes. But the left-hander moved quickly around the court Sunday, setting up angles to put away winners while racing to a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Auger-Aliassime then finished off his superb second half of the season by completing a perfect week in Spain. He twice had kept the Canadians alive after Shapovalov dropped the opening singles match, and on Saturday he replaced his weary teammate to join Vasek Pospisil for the decisive doubles point.

This time, he made sure the doubles match wouldn't even be necessary.

It was Canada's second Davis Cup final appearance in four years.

A Canadian squad featuring Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil advanced to the 2019 final, where it lost 2-0 to Spain.

With files from The Associates Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022