Sports

Wander Franco trial: Rays star faces sexual abuse, human trafficking charges in Dominican Republic

By The Associated Press

Published

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco attends his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.