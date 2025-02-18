Virtue, Moir, Chan among Skate Canada Hall of Fame's elite class of 2025

Skate Canada announced an elite class of 2025 to its Hall of Fame on Tuesday led by two-time Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and three-time men's world champion Patrick Chan. Chan competes in the men's figure skating free program at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, February 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson