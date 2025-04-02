ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

TSN president Stewart Johnston named 15th commissioner of the CFL

By The Canadian Press

Published

Stewart Johnston is shown in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — CFL


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.