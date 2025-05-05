ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

The New York Islanders have won the NHL draft lottery in securing the No. 1 selection

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

FILE — Canada's Matthew Schaefer, right, battles for the puck with Switzerland's Basile Sansonnens, second right, and Eric Schneller (26) during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament game in Ottawa, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.