ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

7 teams involved in historic NBA deal

By The Associated Press

Published

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.