ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Rookie Gosling stars in Sceptres 3-2 Game 1 win over Frost in PWHL playoffs

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Sceptres players celebrate a goal against the Minnesota Frost during second period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.