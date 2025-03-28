ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL player in dogfighting case

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This May 5, 2011 file photo taken in Bethlehem, N.Y. shows Jhumpa Jones a pitt bull who was rescued from Michael Vick's dog fighting ring in Virginia. Jhumpa Jones is now leading a happy life in upstate New York. (AP Photo/The Albany Times Union, Michael P. Farrell) (The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.