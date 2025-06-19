ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian hockey player stuck in Israel amid war with Iran

By Adrian Ghobrial

Updated

Published

A Canadian government account on WhatsApp has told Canadians in Israel not to depend on officials to get them out. Adrian Ghobrial report.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.