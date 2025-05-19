ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Eco-friendly transportation a condition of planned Ottawa Senators arena: agreement

By The Canadian Press

Published

In this photo taken using a drone, the LeBreton Flats area is seen west of Parliament Hill in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.