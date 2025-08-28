Sports

Daniil Medvedev is fined US$42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for US Open outburst

By The Associated Press

Published

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.