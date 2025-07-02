ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Convictions in FIFA corruption case reinstated: court

By AFP

Published

Hernan Lopez, second from right, a former Fox executive, leaves federal court after his conviction for paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to nab broadcasting rights to the World Cup and other top soccer matches, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.