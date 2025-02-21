ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Connor McDavid scores in OT to give Canada 3-2 win over U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off final

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Watch the moment Connor McDavid scored in overtime, giving Canada the 3-2 championship victory over the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-off.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.